Comerica Bank Has $9.55 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 901.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $20,299,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.05. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

