Comerica Bank Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

