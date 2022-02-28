Comerica Bank Has $9.07 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $611.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $645.30 and a 200 day moving average of $656.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

