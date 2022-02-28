Comerica Bank Has $10.49 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $13,697,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 209,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Fortinet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $324.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day moving average is $316.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

