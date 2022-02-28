Comerica Bank Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $235.05 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

