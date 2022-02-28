Colony Group LLC Sells 23,299 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

