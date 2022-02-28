Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

