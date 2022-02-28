Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

