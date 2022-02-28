Colony Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

