Colony Group LLC Has $293,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ opened at $217.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.