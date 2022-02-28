Colony Group LLC Has $282,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $85.94 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.