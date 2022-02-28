Colliers Securities Comments on Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$23.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$15.90 and a 12-month high of C$26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

