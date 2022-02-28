Colliers Securities Comments on Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Featured Stories
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.