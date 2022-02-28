Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $982.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $982.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $944.00 million. Colfax posted sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 84,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,029. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

