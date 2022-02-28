Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,526.54.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

