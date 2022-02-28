CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $124,534,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,733,004,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.