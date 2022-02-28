Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLVT opened at $15.69 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after acquiring an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

