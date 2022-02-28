Citigroup Upgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Buy

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 6,604 ($89.81) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.48) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($87.04) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($77.36).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,289.60 ($71.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,396.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,301.39. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,724 ($64.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.76).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

