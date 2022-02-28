Citigroup Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $205.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.69. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $187.99 and a 12-month high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

