Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,623 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

