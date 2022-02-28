Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.54 on Monday. Weber Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

