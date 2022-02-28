Citigroup Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $43.19 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

