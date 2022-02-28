Citigroup Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.28.

BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

