Citigroup Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $13.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.64 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $361.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 139,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

