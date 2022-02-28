Citigroup Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $13.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.
NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.64 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $361.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 139,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
