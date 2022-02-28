Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,806.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $196,806.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00109737 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

