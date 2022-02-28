Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 692,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,632. The firm has a market cap of $489.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

