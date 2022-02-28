Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

