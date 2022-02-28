Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09).

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

