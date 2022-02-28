Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $21.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

