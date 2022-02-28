Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,247 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Chegg worth $44,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

CHGG opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

