Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

