Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $186.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of GTLS opened at $129.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.