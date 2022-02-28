Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $186.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of GTLS opened at $129.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

