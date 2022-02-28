Chardan Capital Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $60.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

