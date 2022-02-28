CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.68. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,137. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

