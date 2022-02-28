CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $93.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

