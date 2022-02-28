CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $218.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.