CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.87 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.75% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.33 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

