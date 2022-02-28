Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 556 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $152.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

