Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 726 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Infosys were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

