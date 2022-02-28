Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

