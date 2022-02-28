Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

IHF opened at $273.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.17 and a fifty-two week high of $293.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.22 and a 200 day moving average of $270.54.

