Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,836,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,360,000.

TLH opened at $139.28 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42.

