Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

