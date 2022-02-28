Cetera Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,827,022,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,901 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

