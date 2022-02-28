Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $453.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.97 and a 200 day moving average of $417.21. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.52 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

