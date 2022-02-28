Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $203.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.13 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

