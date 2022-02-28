Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

