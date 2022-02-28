Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 971.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

