Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.38 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

