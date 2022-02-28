Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 983,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

