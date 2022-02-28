Centrifuge One Day Volume Tops $575,411.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $89.09 million and approximately $575,411.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,159,661 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

